Hove's Montefiore Hospital receives JAG accreditation for endoscopy service
and live on Freeview channel 276
The esteemed recognition has highlighted The Montefiore Hospital's dedication to driving clinical excellence for endoscopic examinations such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy.
The accreditation programme is run by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) who are dedicated to improving quality of care. This accreditation verifies that the Hospital are meeting the high-quality standards which are used across the UK to support improvement of endoscopy services.
The JAG assessors commended the endoscopy service for demonstrating excellence in a number of areas during their visit. They recognised the endoscopy department as an excellent environment both for a dignified patient journey and for staff working in the department.
The endoscopy department were also commended for having an open and honest culture, and showing respect and support between each other. Nursing staff were congratulated on their commitment, passion and enthusiasm for patient care.
These commendations were further supported by the excellent patient feedback received by the hospital.
Dr Susi Green, Endoscopy Lead Clinician at hospital, said: “The Montefiore endoscopy department is a fantastic place to work. The equipment and working environment are outstanding. The staff bring a wealth of skill and experience while treating one another as well as their patients with respect and kindness. Nothing is too much trouble.
It is really rewarding to see this superb service recognised objectively in the recent glowing JAG inspection report. Well done team.”
Endoscopy services at The Montefiore Hospital are available for self-pay and private patients, as well as NHS patients, supporting the Sussex Bowel Cancer Screening Programme. To find out more, please call 0127 325 7712 or send an enquiry online.
For more information on the JAG programme, please visit here.