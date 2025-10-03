How Dame Patricia Routledge first came to Chichester

It’s impossible to think of an actor who has enjoyed a longer or more successful relationship with Chichester Festival Theatre than Dame Patricia Routledge.

Dame Patricia, who has died at the age of 96, was best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in TV sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. But theatre was her love – and Chichester Festival Theatre in particular.

Her last big role on the CFT stage was in 2014 in Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, back at the venue in the very first year after its multi-million pound rebuild.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the next big adventure,” Patricia told me.

“I first came here to perform in 1969, but I had been brought down to see it when it was still in the process of being built. They didn’t insist on hard hats in those days, but I remember tramping over wood shavings and wires!

“And I just couldn’t believe it. So many people couldn’t believe it. It really was the most amazing achievement especially when you think of the opposition (CFT founder) Leslie Evershed-Martin had when he first voiced the idea... and then everyone thought he was absolutely out of his mind when he had the idea of asking Laurence Olivier to start the company. Leslie Evershed-Martin had passion and vision, and he had a dogged determination and belief that it really could be done.”

Patricia’s CFT debut came in 1969 in a summer of wonderfully-happy memories, not least to be working with her idol, the late, great Alastair Sim.

“He used to take us to supper, and he liked to play devil’s advocate. He was marvellous. One of the most important things I learnt from him about being on stage was always to be patient with a slow audience. Quite often if they are not finding immediately funny things you know should be amusing them, the temptation is to get a little cross. But Alastair would woo them to their knees. It was wonderful to see.

“I use the word sparingly, but I would say he was a genius – a genius performer. He had that god-given face, and when he moved it there was no one else like him; when you saw that intelligence behind that face, he was amazing”.