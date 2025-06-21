How do you pick the best cruise for you?

How do you pick the right cruise for you?

Broadcaster, tour leader and travel expert Roger Mallock, the author of CruiseMaster, the definitive British guidebook explaining the pros and cons of taking holiday cruises, will give you all the answers at two special events for this year's Festival of Chichester.

On Saturday, June 28 at 2.30pm and Friday, July 4 at 6pm, Roger is offering a talk entitled Small Ship, Rivers and Expedition Cruising at the New Park Centre, Chichester, PO19 7XY.

His highly-practical 60-minute talk/Q&A focuses on small-ship cruising experiences including polar, tropical and river options and how to select a trip that suits you. Free admission, but booking is advised via The Novium or the Fred. Olsen shop in Chichester.

As Roger says, maybe the biggest reason for going on a cruise is the sheer value of it, the fact that you get so many different holidays in one, remarkably priced if you consider all the individual components that go together to make up the package including the travel, the tours, the accommodation, the cuisine and entertainment of all kinds on board, plus so much else.

“The popularity of cruising is showing no signs of abating, and the reason is that the value of going on a cruise is just exceptional.”

For his talks, Roger will be focusing on the smaller ships from maybe 100 to 1,000 passengers, the kind of cruises which he thinks are great for people to start with if they have never cruised before: “On the smaller ships you will get something that feels much more individual especially if you don't like the big crowds. I'll also be talking about river cruises which are just fantastic if you want to sail right into the heart of the wonderful cities that you will visit. They are a really good way to get started. The river cruises are individual and personal, and as I say, you will sail into a different port every day. You can also go off on your own but there will also be plenty of tours that you can do.

“I'll also be looking at another growing sector in the marketplace which is expedition. I think we have all got an adventurer within us, and this is an area of the market that is really taking off. I'm talking about the Arctic and Antarctica and maybe Greenland but also some of the warm-weather climates.”

Things to consider in booking your cruise include where your cabin will be. Central in the boat might be better if you're worried about travel sickness. You also need to consider the cuisine. An Italian line will obviously have much more Italian cooking whereas an American line would include fast food. A British company would give more of a mix.

As Roger says, you also have to think about gratuities: “Some companies will include them. For others you could be stung for $20 per day in tips. So having the tips included could be the right thing.”

You will also be looking for the right mix of sea days and port days: “On the days when you are at sea, all cruise liners will organise a programme that will appeal to everyone, covering all different areas of interest. It could be the shows or it could be arts and crafts. There is a whole world of entertainment that goes on. But it could also be going to the library or just relaxing in a panoramic lounge and enjoying the view.”

Another factor, as Roger says, is that cruising is great for the solo traveller: “I can vouch for how well solo people are looked after. It is basically an opportunity for people who are travelling on their own to meet other people but maybe they can meet people to share their meals with or maybe take trips with during the cruise.”