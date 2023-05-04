How Hailsham, a rural market town, prepares for the Coronation

There was a hive of activity in the Church with seven ladies working hard to sew all the bunting together for hoisting at Knockhatch Adventure Park's Display Field on Friday May 5.
Organiser of the workshop, Pam Robinson, said she was pleased to see all the volunteers in the town come together with their sewing machines for the task and said: "I am part of the community and am proud to be a part of the Coronation celebrations.”
Richard Goldsmith, Chair of Hailsham Historical Society, was on hand to provide a local history and Mayor Paul Holbrook led the way to the War Memorial and more filming took place at the Pumpkin Patch for their beautiful window display and who provided all the material for the bunting.
Sweethearts Party Boutique also showed off their lifesize balloon sculpture of a Buckingham Palace Guard with salute. The tour finished at the Town Council Offices.
Organiser of the day's filming opportunity, Chris Beveridge, Knockhatch’s Marketing Manager said that as part of the Hailsham community, Knockhatch Adventure Park is proud to be given this opportunity.
“Of all the villages in the South East they chose to come to Hailsham which has a Royal connection having been awarded a Royal Charter by King Henry III in 1252.
"Hailsham has a high proportion of independent shops and businesses and nearly all have come together to decorate their windows in the Town."
Knockhatch will be flying their British and Commonwealth owls in their Display Field on Friday once the bunting is in place.