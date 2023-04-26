How to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral are inviting the district's residents, and visitors, for a programme of special events and services across the Coronation weekend.

An illustration of Coronation festivities at Chichester Cathedral (Chloe Robertson)

1. Celebration event and screening on the Cathedral GreenWe're joining forces with Chichester BID to spearhead the city centre’s celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6th May, supported by Chichester District Council.

All are welcome to come together to mark this historic occasion on the picturesque Cathedral Green where a large outdoor screen will broadcast the Coronation Parade and Ceremony live. Deck chairs will be set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there will be themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other events taking place this spring, include a free Easter Trail that will run from April 1 to 16.

A young visitor to the Cathedral, dressed in a crown

2. Showcase from the Cathedral LibraryDiscover a number of artefacts from the Cathedral's Library, on show within our North Transept. From a copy of the Death Warrant of Charles I, signed by William Cawley (Mayor of Chichester), through to service sheets from the Coronation of former Monarchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. A Service to Celebrate the Coronation of King Charles IIIOn Sunday May7 at 3pm we invite you to join us for a service to celebrate His Majesty, King Charles III.Special prayers will be said over the weekend.

4. The Big Help Out @ Chichester CathedralTo mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation, thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give us all the chance to help out in our own local communities. As part of The Big Help Out, we invite the local community to come and volunteer to help us shine the brasses; dust the Cathedral chapels; and deep clean the choir stalls to keep those moths away!