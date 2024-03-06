How you can be more sustainable in 2024, with Brighton's Worth the Weight
Helping those looking to shop more sustainably this year is the UK’s largest roaming kilo sale, Worth the Weight. Based in Sheffield, Worth the Weight was founded in 2018 as a way of fighting fast fashion.
According to research from Roundup.org (1) Fast fashion is currently the 2nd most polluting industry on the planet, with 2.1 billions tonnes of carbon emissions each year. With as much as 92 million tonnes of clothing ending up in landfills each year (2). Which begs the question, is there an alternative?
Globally, sustainable industry is currently worth over $6.5 billion and is expected to grow to $10.1 billion by 2025. And by 2023 rise to a whooping $15 billion (3).
Events like Worth The Weight’s Brighton Kilo Sale at St. Bart’s Church on Saturday 16th March, offer a chance for shoppers to rethink their shopping habits and become part of the shopping revolution. The event will feature nine tonnes of handpicked vintage and pre-owned stock to have a rummage through.
It can also be a tough time that’s why they are continuing to cap heavier items at £20. Even if it weighs over a kilo, you’ll never pay more than £20 for 1 item! Just be sure to point out heavy items to your server at the till to redeem the discount.
Chris Davies, Worth The Weight Organiser, said: “We’re noticing a change in shopper demographic during the events, Brighton has seen families of all ages coming together to help support the sustainable clothing industry.”
Worth The Weight will return to St. Bart’s Church Saturday 16th March from 11am until 5pm. Entry is £3 for early bird and £2 after.
For more details of future events follow the official Worth the Weight event page kilosale.eventbrite.co.uk/