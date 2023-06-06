Hoxton Gallery in London hosted young art supporters from Hastings en-masse to see Alfred Chabilan

Anthromambo exhibition poster

Born just 3.7 miles from the Ashdene motorway services on the A21 in southeast England, Alfred Chabilan discovered his artistic voice amidst the medieval rolling hills of the High Weald. Man versus Nature became his muse, inspiring him to recreate the essence of this profound question through his artwork, capturing mesmerising beauty and savage intent with meticulous precision and the play of light.

Sidestep into a dimension where dreams intertwine with reality, guided by the extraordinary talent of Alfred Chabilan. In his debut solo exhibition, he unveils a hypnotising collection that reflects our world and evokes deep emotions with no separation of himself from context. His fusion of painting, sculpture, and illustration will immerse you in a vista of symbolism and anthropomorphism, blurring the lines between fine art and surrealism

Chabilan's skilled use of light breathes life into his hypnopompic scenery, weaving a tapestry of dreams. Adding a delightful twist, he stands tall at a towering height of six feet four inches, granting him a lofty perspective that infuses his enchanting presence with a gallant touch of the majestic.

For the past five years, Chabilan has honed his skills as ghost-painter and artist assistant. This exhibition marks his emergence from the shadows as he embraces his singular voice, inviting others to connect with the characters and scenes he creates. Alfred Chabilan's autodidactic and innate talent stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft.

