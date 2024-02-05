HTH Church, in the heart of Hastings, is awarded a £479,000 Heritage Fund grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Development funding of £479,000 has been awarded by the Heritage Fund to help progress their plans to apply for a full National Lottery grant at a later date. The beautiful Gothic-revival church was built in 1858 on the America Ground area by eccentric Victorian architect SS Teulon and the church was known in previous decades as The Cathedral of Hastings.

The church building has been on the Heritage At Risk register for a number of years and although it’s a key landmark in the middle of the town, in recent decades its stone work has increasingly eroded leading to a poor state of repair. This new grant allows the church to draw up fully costed plans for the next stage of restoration and the telling of the fascinating stories behind the long heritage and people of the church.

Jerry Hocking, who heads up the heritage project at HTH Church said: “We are so thrilled to be awarded this development grant. There is such incredible heritage locked away in the church and the Heritage@HTH project will help so many people in Hastings experience the beautiful cultural assets in the church and also interact with its fascinating history.”

Front entrance of the HTH Church building, Robertson Street Hastings

This grant is the latest in a series of initiatives to bring the church back to life. In 2014 the church was re-started with a vision to be a church for the young and non-religious. The church now impacts over 500 people each week through its Sunday services, youth & children's programme, as well as many community activities during the week.

Simon Larkin, one of the leaders of the church said, “This is very significant in the life of the church. Over the last few years an amazing and loving community has been built up in the church, with everyone welcome, and this grant will not only move us forwards to restoring the building to its former glory, but also help even more people access this beautiful church and it's extraordinary story”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The Heritage Fund, said: “We’re proud to support the great churches which have been at the centre of our communities for many centuries. We are seeing a movement towards these spaces being used in new and innovative ways - to engage with more people and ensure a sustainable future and this project at HTH Church is a great example of this. We look forward to working with the project team to progress their plans to apply for a full grant at a later date.”

HTH Church would like to take this opportunity to thank; The Heritage Fund, the professional team who translated their passion for the Heritage potential of HTH Church into a compelling Grant Application, which won the support of the Heritage Fund. Also the support of Hastings Commons, through the Trinity Triangle Action Zone, funded by Historic England.