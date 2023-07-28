Hudson the therapy dog brings joy to residents at Sycamore Grove Care Home

Hudson, a big fluffy white therapy dog, is bringing joy and companionship to the residents of Sycamore Grove Care Home.

Hudson visits the care home once a week, and he quickly becomes a favourite with the residents. He wags his tail and licks faces, bringing smiles to everyone he meets. Hudson has even helped some of the residents who are feeling sad or lonely.

“Hudson is a wonderful regular visitor to our care home,” said Laurence Amstad, the Home Advisor of Sycamore Grove Care Home, Stone Cross. “He has helped to reduce stress levels and improve the mood of the residents. He is a reminder that even in difficult times, there is still much to be grateful for.”

Hudson is a regular visitor who is trained by a local therapy dog organisation run by Kim.

Hudson visitng in the lounge

He is certified to visit hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. Hudson loves to pet, play with, and take walks with people. He is a gentle and patient dog who is always happy to make new friends.

The residents of Sycamore Grove Care Home are grateful for Hudson’s visits. They say that he brings them joy and helps them to feel less lonely.