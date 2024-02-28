Huge numbers rise to cross-country challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The yearly run across the sports pitches and through the vast woodland at Highfield and Brookham School attracted children from independent and state schools across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

The eager young runners, aged eight to 13, had to tackle tricky routes ranging from just over three-quarters of a mile to just under two miles consisting of woodland trails, varied terrain and plenty of mud. They also had to deal with the additional challenge brought about by a deluge of rain which fell on the course in the days leading up to the race.

But the determined girls and boys who competed in a dozen races, dug deep as they tackled slippery slopes, energy-sapping mud on the flatter parts of the course and squally showers, with Highfield and Brookham runner Max Reid taking top spot for the host school in the U9 boys’ race.

The runners faced plenty of mud and standing water on the tough cross-country course

Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham School, said: “Our annual cross-country competition is always a popular event on the sports calendar, a fact borne out by the incredible number of runners representing an amazing number of schools.

“To say conditions for the young runners were difficult would be an understatement, with persistent wet weather before and during the race adding to the degree of difficulty of an already challenging course, but the children showed great strength of character and real resilience as they put their best feet forward in the name of their respective schools.

“I’m immensely proud of all the boys and girls who took part and who were a real credit not only to their schools but also to themselves.”

There were medals for the top three finishers and the winning teams in each race.

Race winners:

Girls:

U8: St Hilary’s

U9: Edgeborough

U10: St Hilary’s

U11: Amesbury

U12: Churcher’s College

U13: Westbourne House

Boys:

U8: Aldro

U9: Highfield and Brookham

U10: Feltonfleet

U11: Twyford

U12: Hall Grove