Hugh Bonneville - 'Prancing around in tights!" Talk in the grounds of Arundel Castle

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co- Founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, says: "We are absolutely delighted that Hugh Bonneville is helping the charity raise awareness and funds for the Trust which provides vital nursing care at home and counselling for local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness through the Care at Home Team.

"We are so grateful to the Duke of Norfolk and the team at Arundel Castle who have enabled us to host an event in the grounds of the magnificent Castle.

“Our event follows a fundraiser evening for the Arundel Festival of the Arts, so it is a real celebration of collaboration in the community as we also link up with local suppliers to create this enchanting evening.

“Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Digby Fine English sparkling wine, whose head office is in Arundel and they will be served with exquisite canapes from Earth Catering who are based in Chichester.

“The stage will be set within a stretch marquee from Billingshurst's company, The Great British Stretch Tents, adorned with antique furniture from Arundel Eccentrics.

“There are a number of local businesses who have donated to a silent auction that people can access online as well as on the evening. We are so excited about this extra special summer's evening with Hugh at Arundel Castle.

"We look forward to welcoming people in aid of the Trust."

Tickets - £35 from www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com