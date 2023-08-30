Humanitarian aid convoy that left Covers in Chichester arrives safely in Ukraine

A convoy that left Chichester timber and builders' merchants Covers on the long journey to Ukraine has arrived safely in the city of Lviv.

The three crane lorries, loaded with a forklift, tracked recovery vehicle, a Bobcat loader for rubble clearance plus a container of donated equipment and life-saving medical supplies, were handed over to humanitarian organisation Stay Safe UA.

Stay Safe UA will convert two of them into a mobile shower unit and bakery. The third lorry will be transporting the recovery vehicle to the front line and then moving large deliveries back and forth from West to East.

The Chichester-based company, which has depots across Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Kent, donated the three crane lorries and forklift and worked closely with charities UKtoUkraine and Healing Hands Network on a fundraising campaign to help buy other essential items.

The drivers with Andrii and Maddie from Stay Safe UA (fourth and second from right)

Caragh Booth, one of the founders of UKtoUkraine, said: “There was huge excitement as the drivers (volunteers Chris Hurst, Malcolm Sargant, Jamie Lewis and Lina Lazar from the Healing Hands Network charity) handed over the vehicles to our partners Stay Safe UA close to the Ukrainian border in Poland."

She added: “This convoy is inspirational for the Ukrainians. They realise that the British people and donors are still there to help. What Covers have given is exceptional and a lifeline to those that need it most.

“UKtoUkraine’s motto is ‘help us to help them’. This project has exceeded our expectations.”