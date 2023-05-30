Hundreds of families enjoy Saint Hill Spring Fair on a sunny Sunday

Set in beautiful, blossoming gardens, activities included a Falconry display, Fire breathing, Wildlife show, Have-a-go Archery, Donkey Rides, Arts & Crafts, Knight and Princess school, Bubbles World, Children's Fairground rides and much more.
Families arriving were greeted by a giant butterfly on stilts and many took off on a Nature Hunt – where all could win a prize.
Punch and Judy was as always a big hit as were the jewellery making classes, face painting and kite flying.
Comments on the day and on social media included:
- This was our first time and wow, there was so much to do for kids. It was well organised and a great atmosphere. Kids loved it and so did we. We will definitely go back.- I’ve been to many events at Saint Hill – they are amazing.- As always a really great and affordable event that brings the whole community together.- I’d just like to say how amazing today was.- What a great day out!
The event was organised by the staff of the Church of Scientology. All Saint Hill Community Events are non-profit with 100% of the donation funding the event and other upcoming activities for the community.
For future events at Saint Hill, visit saint-hill.uk/