Hundreds of families enjoy Saint Hill Spring Fair on a sunny Sunday

On Sunday May 28, nearly 2,000 children and parents from the East Grinstead and 60 other towns gathered in the grounds of Saint Hill Manor for an afternoon of fun-packed medieval-style activities.
By Graeme WilsonContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:52 BST
Spring Fayre at Saint Hill ManorSpring Fayre at Saint Hill Manor
Spring Fayre at Saint Hill Manor

Set in beautiful, blossoming gardens, activities included a Falconry display, Fire breathing, Wildlife show, Have-a-go Archery, Donkey Rides, Arts & Crafts, Knight and Princess school, Bubbles World, Children's Fairground rides and much more.

Families arriving were greeted by a giant butterfly on stilts and many took off on a Nature Hunt – where all could win a prize.

Punch and Judy was as always a big hit as were the jewellery making classes, face painting and kite flying.

Comments on the day and on social media included:

- This was our first time and wow, there was so much to do for kids. It was well organised and a great atmosphere. Kids loved it and so did we. We will definitely go back.- I’ve been to many events at Saint Hill – they are amazing.- As always a really great and affordable event that brings the whole community together.- I’d just like to say how amazing today was.- What a great day out!

The event was organised by the staff of the Church of Scientology. All Saint Hill Community Events are non-profit with 100% of the donation funding the event and other upcoming activities for the community.

For future events at Saint Hill, visit saint-hill.uk/

