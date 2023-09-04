More than 200 properties south of Horsham were left without electricity this afternoon (Monday) following a power cut.

UK Power Networks says that homes in the Southwater area have been affected after a fault occurred on a high voltage underground electricity cable.

It says specialist engineers are working to divert power remotely which can cause lights to go on and off. It hopes to restore power to all 242 properties by between 7.30pm-8.30pm.

