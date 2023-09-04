BREAKING
Hundreds of homes south of Horsham hit by power cut

More than 200 properties south of Horsham were left without electricity this afternoon (Monday) following a power cut.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:17 BST

UK Power Networks says that homes in the Southwater area have been affected after a fault occurred on a high voltage underground electricity cable.

It says specialist engineers are working to divert power remotely which can cause lights to go on and off. It hopes to restore power to all 242 properties by between 7.30pm-8.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “We may be able to get some customers on sooner.“The timeframe may change and be extended depending on our investigations and the work involved to resolve the issue.”