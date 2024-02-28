About 700 properties in Alfriston, Berwick, Wilmington, Laughton, and surrounding areas are experiencing no water or low pressure, according to South East Water.

It comes as the area suffers from severe flooding following recent bad weather.

A statement from the supplier reads: “Heavy rainfall and flooding have resulted in technical problems at one of our water treatment works, which supplies the area.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to restore supplies to as many people as possible and continue working today.”

“Due to the flooding and rainfall's impact on our water treatment works, we don't anticipate normal supplies to be restored until tomorrow (Thursday, February 29).”

Amid the disruption, South East Water and local volunteers have been handing out water bottles to residents, and a water station has been set up at The Singing Kettle at 6 Waterloo Square, BN26 5UD.

A spokesperson for South East Water added: “Our expert technicians have worked throughout the night to restore supplies to customers.

"We'll continue to work on restoring supplies to you by injecting water into the network and moving water around from elsewhere on the network.

“All customers in the area listed on our Priority Services Register who cannot collect water from a bottled water station have had water delivered directly to their door or are being contacted to arrange delivery.

“Anyone who needs urgent assistance can call us on 0333 000 1122.”

1 . Huge water outage in East Sussex Hundreds of properties in East Sussex are currently affected by water outages. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

