Hundreds of pupils at Chichester school do yoga

Almost 300 pupils did an hour of yoga at a Chichester school this week to increase their awareness of breathing and keep calm ahead of the exam season and busy new school term

In a bid to help all the pupils from Years 3 – 8 at Westbourne House School in Chichester feel mentally strong and confident ahead of a busy new term, the teachers have organised a special, pastoral care focussed “Go Slow” week to help the children understand the importance of physical and mental good health and how they can help themselves to be reflective and calm.

Roaring like lions, flying like crows, saluting the sun and breathing deeply, Sussex yoga teacher and founder of Blessed Yoga, Niki Perry, took the children through different yoga poses, stretches and relaxing techniques.

During five different sessions in the sports hall with Years 3-8, and an extra session at breaktime for Years 7 and 8 and staff, Niki explained how yoga connects your mind, your body and your breath to be in the present moment while relaxing and gaining a peaceful state of mind.Niki said: “I was blown away by all the children and how they listened and learnt. They arrived full of beans and high energy and at the end of the sessions we had slowed right down.”

Earlier in the week, Westbourne House pupils, staff and parents attended nutrition workshops to learn about healthy eating and how it helps the body and the brain. Leading child nutritionist and head of the nutritional therapy team NatureDoc, Lucinda Miller, told the children: “My view on nutrition is that there are no bad foods in the world. There are some foods that maybe we shouldn't eat all the time. There are some foods that are a treat to eat. So, every single day it is about trying to find habits that will help to nourish all the cells in the body and your brain.”

Westbourne House School Head of Pastoral Care, Mrs Sam Pollock, said: “It’s crucial in this ever-changing and pressurised world that we help our children understand the importance of being calm and reflective so that they are able to cope if stressful or anxious situations arise at school or at home. If they have the tools to navigate these situations and understand how to use them, it gives our pupils great confidence.

