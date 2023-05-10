Hundreds of volunteers tackle litter in Chichester and Langstone Harbours for the Coronation Big Help Out

Over 400 volunteers took part in the ‘Right Royal Clean Up’ litter-picking event around Chichester and Langstone Harbours and beyond, organised as part of the Big Help Out for the King’s Coronation.

Litter Pickers at Bosham Sailing Club taking part in the Right Royal Clean-Up

Organised by the Final Straw Foundation (FSF) and the Chichester Harbour Federation, the event saw hundreds of kilograms of rubbish collected around the south coast, from East Sussex to Portsmouth. Fittingly, the Big Help Out for the King’s Coronation also fell on the 97th birthday of Sir David Attenborough.The Right Royal Clean Up on May 8 Bank Holiday Monday saw an incredible 432 volunteers pick up a huge 591 kilograms of rubbish from around the area.

Volunteers had signed up to take part from Uckfield in East Sussex to Portsmouth, many as part of larger groups. FSF and the Chichester Federation had enlisted the help of 11 sailing clubs* in Chichester and Langstone Harbours to run clean-ups across the harbours. A huge part of the rubbish picked up was plastic food and drinks packaging, including crisp packets, sweet wrappers, plastic and glass bottles and aluminium cans.

In Emsworth, 104 volunteers joined FSF at Emsworth Sailing Club to clean up the local area. Collaborating with the Bridge to Unity, another local non-profit, the Final Straw Foundation was happy to see 66kg of rubbish collected from the shoreline and local town.

Bianca Carr, CEO of the Final Straw Foundation, was thrilled with the turnout. She said: “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers who came out to help with the Right Royal Clean Up litter-picking event as part of the Big Help Out! Together we were able to remove nearly 600 kilograms of waste from our local shores, green spaces, and villages.

"The volunteers’ commitment to the cause is truly inspiring and is really what keeps us going as a charity. It's not always easy to give up time and spend a few hours picking up rubbish, but their willingness to pitch in and help is a testament to the power of community and the difference we can make when we work together.”Sue Nash, from the Chichester Harbour Federation Environmental Forum, said: “The Environmental Forum consists of Chichester Harbour Federation Sailing Clubs and marine businesses with the aim of working together to ensure that Chichester Harbour continues to be a place for inspiration, enjoyment, and wellbeing for the next generation.