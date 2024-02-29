Hundreds still without water in East Sussex village
Residents in Alfriston and surrounding areas still have no water, or intermittent supplies, according to South East Water.
Supplies have reportedly been restored to the majority of customers Berwick, Ripe and Wilmington after the supplier changed how water flows through its underground pipeline network.
In an update issued this morning, South East Water said: “Our teams worked through the night to try and resolve the issues at our water treatment works caused by recent heavy rain and flooding, however the technical problems have persisted.
“Our teams are continuing work to resolve the issues at the water treatment works to restore supplies as soon as possible.
“Bottled water stations will open again this morning and we will update our website with location details once they are available.”
About 700 residents were affected yesterday by the outage which comes amid severe flooding in the area.