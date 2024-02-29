Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Alfriston and surrounding areas still have no water, or intermittent supplies, according to South East Water.

Supplies have reportedly been restored to the majority of customers Berwick, Ripe and Wilmington after the supplier changed how water flows through its underground pipeline network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update issued this morning, South East Water said: “Our teams worked through the night to try and resolve the issues at our water treatment works caused by recent heavy rain and flooding, however the technical problems have persisted.

Residents of an East Sussex village are still without water today (Thursday, February 29) following an outage yesterday. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Our teams are continuing work to resolve the issues at the water treatment works to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“Bottled water stations will open again this morning and we will update our website with location details once they are available.”