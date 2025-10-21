HURSTfolk returns with 35 acts across seven venues over three days

This November sees the return of HURSTfolk, a community festival that has quickly become a fixture in the Sussex cultural calendar.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival director Debbie Clare said: “Now in its third year, the not-for-profit event will present 35 acts across seven venues over three days, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion, and supporting local talent.

“Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris. A long-time broadcaster and currently the most listened-to DJ on Virgin Radio, Eddy will step onto the Hurstpierpoint stage with Words & Noise: The Story of Eddy Temple-Morris — a Desert Island Discs-style event, sharing music and stories from across his extraordinary career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. With a career spanning over four decades, Terl has performed with some of the biggest names in music including Peter Gabriel, John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Barbara Dickson, Maddy Prior and Graham Kendrick. His dynamic live show fuses performance, storytelling, and his distinctive drumming style, offering audiences a rare chance to hear the extraordinary tales behind a lifetime on stage.

“Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. Shown at the Players Theatre, it offers festival goers the chance to experience one of the most iconic pieces of rock cinema in a unique village setting.

“The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. This ensures the festival is open to all, while supporting local venues during the quieter winter months. From the grandeur of Danny House, to pub function rooms, to the village theatre and cinema, to pop-up venues and unexpected spaces, the venues are just as exciting as the people performing in them.

“Importantly, HURSTfolk. is also close to achieving gender equality in its line-up. This year’s programme brings the festival within reach of its goal of having 50 per cent of acts female-fronted or female-led, reflecting the richness and diversity of talent in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie added: “HURSTfolk. is a real labour of love. It’s totally exhausting at times, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. What makes it special is the way the whole village comes together, from sold-out shows in tiny venues to pop-up stages on the high street. you feel the community behind it every step of the way. We’re lucky that so many people who work in music and events also live locally and give their time to help across the weekend, which adds an extra layer of magic.

“Run as a Community Interest Company (CIC), HURSTfolk. depends entirely on funding — from local businesses, community organisations, and individual supporters. This support enables the festival to keep ticket prices low, offer free tickets to those on low incomes, and ensure that the event is accessible to everyone.”

HURSTfolk takes place from Friday-Sunday November 7-9 at venues across Hurstpierpoint.