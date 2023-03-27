Eight Sussex fire engines spent a whole night tackling a blaze at a car workshop in Hurstpierpoint at the weekend.

At 9.04pm on Friday, March 24, West Sussex Fire & Rescue (WSFRS), said crews were dealing with a fire on Albourne Road.

They said that an off-road vehicle and command support unit were also at the scene and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

At 9.42pm WSFRS said they had eight fire engines, a water carrier, off-road vehicle and command support unit in attendance.

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

At 6.20am on Saturday, March 25, the fire service added that the incident had been ‘scaled down’ with just one fire engine from Steyning damping down at the scene.

On Monday, March 27, a WSFRS spokesperson told the Mid Sussex Times: “On Friday (24 March) at 8.23pm we responded to an industrial building fire at Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint.”

The fire service spokesperson continued: “Upon arrival crews were faced with a well-developed fire in a car workshop. Firefighters used hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze. While crews tackled the fire, horses in the adjoining building were led to a place of safety, and residents in a nearby house were also evacuated from their property as a safety caution.

“Crews remained at the scene until 9.30am on Saturday morning, damping down hotspots to ensure the fire was fully extinguished. There were no injuries and all persons were accounted for.”

Fire at car workshop in Hurstpierpoint (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

