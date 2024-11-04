Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

St Lawrence School: Vacancy for Teaching Assistants, full and part-time posts available for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues.

For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, go to their website https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

Ukrainian Families: Rental accommodation is being sought by two Ukrainian families in Hurst for December onwards. Either 2 x 2-roomed or a five-roomed property. They have good references from their current landlady and are able to pay rent, but their status makes it difficult to find rental property through an agency. If you or someone you know might be able to help, please contact Jenny on [email protected]

Befriended holds monthly gatherings at Court Bushes, to which all are welcome. Monthly ‘bereavement cafes’ are held on the first Thursday of every month 9.30am – 11am. The social group ‘Company’ meets on the third Thursday of each month to enjoy a meal together from 12.30pm. They also run a three-week course called ‘Compassionate Conversations’ looking at loss in life, on Thursday mornings and evenings on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of every month. www.befriended.org and 0300 772 7703.

Saturday, November 16, 6pm – 7.30pm, Holy Trinity Church: Hurst College Music Scholars play for us on their annual visit to our early evening music series. It is always a joy to listen to such talented and enthusiastic young people, so do please come and support them. Doors open at 5.30pm and, as always, there is a licensed bar.

The final event this year is on Saturday, December 21, when we welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing. Seats are only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door. The programme for the first six months of next year is almost complete. More information shortly.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film. Thursday, November 14, Stop Making Sense (PG) 7pm; Sunday November 24, Four Daughters (15), 7.30pm; Friday, November 29, One Life (12A), 3pm.

Tuesday, November 12, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

November 22-24, HURSTfolk returns for its second year. An amazing range of events at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Saturday, November, 23, 7pm for 7.30pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue: NSPCC Quiz Night with Fish and Chip Supper. Teams of 4 to 6 people. Tickets £15 each available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Tel: 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

Friday, November 29, 6pm-9 pm, and Saturday, November 30, 9.30am – 1pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Saturday, November 30, 10am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Café in Church with live music, stalls, gifts, cakes and more. Donations for raffle, tombola, cakes and good-as-new always welcome.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.