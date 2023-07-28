IBMG’s builders merchant in Eastbourne, Lewes and Ringmer join forces to raise £16.7K for charity

Held at the East Sussex National at the end of June, the golf day welcomed 160 guests throughout the day to include 36 competing golf teams, 23 exhibiting suppliers and 15 auction prizes.

Allun Pittingale, IBMG’s Group MD South East, said: “A massive thank you to all our customers, suppliers and sponsors for supporting our charity golf day. Teenage Cancer Trust is a wonderful charity that does so much for teenagers going through incredibly difficult times. Thanks also to our many colleagues who dedicated personal time to organising this great event - it is thrilling to be able to hand over this amazing amount to the charity.”

Lynn Hyder of Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We cannot thank you enough. We thoroughly enjoyed the entire golf day and are astounded by the continued hard work and generosity of everyone at Chandlers, Parker and Fairalls Builders Merchants as well as all their suppliers and customers. Cancer can have a devastating effect on young people at a time when their whole lives are ahead of them, so your support will really make a difference.”

Teenage Cancer Trust benefits from builders merchants charity golf day

Knauf was the headline sponsor of the day and was further supported by leading names within the industry to include: ACTIS Insulation; AG Paving and Building Products; Brett Landscaping, Crest Brick Slate & Tile Ltd, EcoTherm Insulation UK Ltd, Global Stone Paving, Ibstock Brick, Marshalls plc, Polypipe, Plasmor Limited, ACO Group, Hippo Products.

IBMG’s Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers Building Supplies and Fairalls account for 31 branches across Kent, Sussex and Surrey of IBMG’s 182 branches in the South of England.