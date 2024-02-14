Iconic Pevensey Building awarded £86,350.00 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund
Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project focuses on the development of new ideas for the use and interpretation of The Mint House and for increasing the resilience of the organisation to create a sustainable future for the C16th building.
Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will enable the charity to trial new ideas for public engagement such as events and an exhibition whilst also working to ensure that the organisation itself is in the strongest position possible to deliver a positive future for the building.
The Friends of the Mint House is a charity that was established in 2021 to ensure that The Mint House is restored and given a public focussed use, whilst also creating more opportunities for people to enjoy the building and the myriad of intriguing and immensely colourful stories that it contains within its’ Tudor walls.
With two new staff positions made possible as a result of this grant, The Friends of the Mint House will be able to push forward with their plans to produce a robust and engaging vision for the building that will re-establish itself at the heart of the local community.
Commenting on the award, Harriet Taie, CEO and Chair of the charity said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will bring life to this remarkable and very special building within Pevensey, in a much overlooked, yet historically incredibly significant, part of East Sussex.”