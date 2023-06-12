“I’m dreading the hills!” Posturite staff set off on The Posturite Pedal for Stroke

“I’m dreading the hills!” Three staff members from Posturite in Berwick, East Sussex - including the Managing Director – are cycling 436km in just three days from Yorkshire to Sussex to raise money for the Stroke Association.

Chris Jones, MD, and Jamie Pownceby from Posturite cycling in The Posturite Pedal for Stroke

Posturite is one of the UK’s leading ergonomics company and has been based in the Eastbourne region for over 30 years.

The Posturite Pedal for Stroke is an arduous 436km cycling challenge ids starting in Doncaster on Tuesday 13 June and going south through central London. Finally after three hard days of super cycling, a cheering crowd of Posturite staff will await the intrepid pedallers on Thursday 15 June as they reach Posturite Head Office, a familiar landmark next to the Berwick railway crossing, their final destination near Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40-year-old Managing Director Chris Jones will be joined by Posturite Account Managers Jamie Pownceby and Matt O'Sullivan.

Chris Jones, Managing Director at Posturite

“We want to fund the Stroke Association's important work and I’m proud to put the 'pedal to the metal' for such a fantastic cause” says Chris. “The money we’re raising will enable the Stroke Association to support people to rebuild their lives after stroke. I’ve seen for myself how stroke can affect a family member. The Stroke Association charity provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care – including in Sussex.”

There’s a big commitment to keeping active at Posturite, so a team of employees will also be cycling the route from a static cycle at their Berwick head office to all play their part.

The total raised so far is a whopping £5,827 and Chris Jones commented: “Absolutely delighted with this response - now all I have to do is cycle the 436km!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Pownceby from Posturite said: “Knowing that the Posturite family and everyone that’s supported us with very generous donations are behind us will definitely get us to the finish line. The Stroke Association is such a great cause. We chose them as our company charity in January and I’ve now seen how much they do for people who have suffered a stroke and their families.

The Posturite Pedal for Stroke

I’m dreading the hills full stop!”

Matt O’Sullivan from Posturite said: “I am also very active so if I can help the charity by completing this challenge and inspiring people to donate, then I will!”

The Posturite Pedal for Stroke is on Just Giving at justgiving.com/campaign/Posturitepedal

Julia Simpson, the Sussex-based Corporate Partnerships Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “We are deeply grateful to Chris, Jamie and Matt and to everyone else at Posturite for their amazing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that everyone deserves to live the best life they can after stroke. With this fantastic support we are able to fund life-saving stroke research and help to rebuild more lives.”