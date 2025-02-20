Imagine "Johnny Cash and Stevie Nicks on a road trip through the redwoods"

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev, who plays La Havana in Chichester on March 7, says he’s making the world a smaller place, one song at a time.

He styles himself as a “mobile lifestyle pioneer” – and with justification.

The places he has played include Andorra, Arkansas, Arizona, Australia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Israel, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New Zealand, New York, Nevada and North Carolina. And that’s just up to n.

“Mobile lifestyle pioneer means I live life while moving. I'm learning how to make home from my vehicle, my bag, my music and my mind rather than a physical straight stationary place. I am from Maryland and in between tours I go to Maryland where I connect with friends and family but most of the time I'm on the road. Last year I did 250 shows. It is an interesting lifestyle. It can be quite exhausting at times but you've got to look after yourself and stay healthy. But the music is a big factor and I love going to new places and experiencing new things and meeting new people.

“I have visited the UK maybe four times before. I used to live in Andorra and so I would come and visit England. I had an English au pair growing up and I've been back to visit him and his family a couple of times. But this is my first time performing in the UK. I've been putting in a lot of groundwork in the US. I have been a full-time musician for seven or eight years. The first two or three years the touring was regional and then national and then international. And I reached out to a few venues in the UK and got a week and then got more and then it became a month, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Eli says he pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery, he explains. His latest project, an EP called Present Journey, is inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician and mobile lifestyle pioneer.

“I would describe the music as like Johnny Cash and Stevie Nicks taking a road trip through the redwoods with Ed Sheeran and Jack Johnson in the back seat and they're all sipping chai lattes! It is music about adventures and nature and spirituality. A lot of the songs are based on experience.”