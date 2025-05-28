Imagining post-apocalyptic Chichester - at the Fringe

Cabaret for the End of the World comes to the Chichester Fringe – a chance to meet Montselier, the last accordionist of the apocalypse, who has come to perform in the wasteland of what used to be Chichester.

Through a series of darkly comedic monologues and songs, the natural and political disasters that caused the catastrophe are revealed (June 10, 18:30-19:30, The Havana, 3 Little London, Chichester, PO19 1PH).

The piece is a one-woman show from Cathy Wippell, a performer and film-maker who grew up between London and Itchenor. She comes from a theatre background, having trained at NYT and the London Meisner Company.

“The piece began in a quite unusual way for what became a one-woman show,” she explains. “I started writing a poem in a completely different format to how it is now, and then I turned it into a song. I wrote it during a really bad heat wave in London in 2023. It was so hot that we had to sleep downstairs and surround ourselves with fans and I'd never come across heat before like that. I couldn’t remember London being that bad. It was really stuffy and I wrote a poem about it. I just thought it was so weird that I had lived in this place for a lot of my life but could never remember it being like this.

“One of my friends runs a horror theatre festival and they were doing a scratch night. She said did I have anything to perform. And I had just bought an accordion. I had wanted one for a long time but then one came up that was cheaper than usual. So I said I had this poem and I was thinking about making it into a song. She said that was great but she said did I have a bit of monologue to go alongside it. So I made up this character who is called Montselier who is the last accordionist after the apocalypse. And people loved it. So I've expanded it and it's now a one-hour show.

“It follows the story of Montselier as she travels through a post-apocalypse UK, and this time she's coming to Chichester. I edit the play for wherever I am performing it but the idea is that she's going on a tour of all the destroyed theatres in the UK. The songs reveal her back story and the natural and also political and social disaster.

“She is pretty weird. It is definitely a very satirical but quite brutal dark comedy, some would say a black comedy. But essentially the message of the play is to be grateful for what you've got while you have got it. She comes to us as a premonition for what the future could be like if we don't look after our world. It's quite funny but also in a quite brutal way. It’s like a warning. It is a bit like a fable.

“I grew up between London and Itchenor. I spent a lot of time in both. I went to school in London but we had a house in Itchenor for as long as I can remember. I did a lot of sailing and swimming there but I've never performed before in the Chichester area. But it's interesting with something that is a satirical dark comedy, you never know how it is going to be received but I do think that people who like dark comedy horror tend to gravitate towards this anyway.”