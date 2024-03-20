Improvement works completed at Hailsham Common Pond site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contractors have recently completed work on the clearing of dead trees, removal of overgrown plants and general tidying of the pond's two islands, just part of an ongoing major upgrade project at the Common Pond. Improvements to the perimeter footpath will also take place in the coming months - including the overlaying of parts of the walkway with tarmac, making it smoother and more accessible for disabled users.

"The Common Pond is our 'jewel in the crown' which is enjoyed by many residents, and we will continue to invest in the area so it remains a site our residents can be proud," said Assets Management Committee Chair Cllr Mary Laxton. "It's already another busy year for the Town Council's with the works currently being undertaken on the pond's islands. It was a difficult site to work on and I appreciate the contractors' due diligence in carrying out this project well. The islands look so much better."

The recent clearing of the islands and relaying of the footpath at the pond soon follows the Town Council's efforts last year to tackle flooding at the site, work which involved the installation of a new overflow pipe and culvert to help prevent certain sections of the perimeter footpath from flooding during the winter months, which previously restricted access to some parts of the open space.

Hailsham Common Pond. Picture from Hailsham Town Council

"Hailsham Town Council is responsible for a number of areas of public open space within the town," said Town Clerk, John Harrison. "Our plan to undertake further improvements to the Common Pond site are just part of the Council's vision to enhance its open spaces over the course of the next few years."

"With a good response from members of the public, many improvements to the Common Pond have been successfully carried out in recent years, thanks to the regular maintenance and monitoring of the site by Town Council staff."

Mr Harrison added: "It's always nice to receive positive feedback from people on the work undertaken by outdoor works staff at the Common Pond site and we look forward to the continuation of our work to maintain the area in the future to allow the pond life to flourish and make improvements so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy this local beauty spot."

Other major improvements to the 1.86-acre site have included the removal of approximately 2,500 cubic metres of silt, the construction of a second island and sloping marginal wetland area and the installation of a hard surface path, benches and additional shrubs along the pond edge.