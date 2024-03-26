Improvements at Crawley’s oldest park continue apace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 opening of the Goffs Park Light Railway takes place on Easter Sunday (31 March) between 2pm and 5pm. The council has worked with Crawley Model Engineers – who have been operating in the park for more than 60 years – and has added additional fencing around the perimeter of the track to reflect the increased use of the park and providing separation between the sports areas and railway users.

The Goffs Park tree trail will be launched on Saturday 20 April. The Friends of Goffs Park, working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, will launch the trail which highlights 20 different trees of interest, creating an enjoyable walk recognising the impact our green canopy makes to biodiversity and conservation.

A sensory garden will be planted with a range of brightly coloured, fragrant and textured plants to attract wildlife for visitors to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds created in a space to relax and support positive mental wellbeing. Further consultation on location and design will take place before work starts at the end of the summer.

Goffs Park

The Parks Team will also add additional trees to the park, bringing seasonal colour and blossom throughout the year. Planting will take place in the autumn.

Events in the park include:

· Alice in Wonderland Extravaganza (1 April)

· Children’s funfair (Thursdays to Sundays between 18 April and 6 May plus the bank holiday)

· Taste of the Caribbean (8 June)

· Circus Zyair (3 to 7 July)

· Summertime Live (12 to 14 July)

· Friends of Goffs Park Anniversary Fair (4 August)

· Crawley Pride (17 August).

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Culture, said: “These exciting improvements and events will rejuvenate Goffs Park and make it an even better place to visit.

“Working with our partners in the park, we’re committed to investing in its future and ensuring it remains a great place to visit for generations to come.”

Goffs Park is set in over 20 hectares of woodland, lawns and conservation habitats. It offers a relaxed environment for visitors and has won a prestigious Green Flag award for the past 15 years.