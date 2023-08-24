In its first year, Red Balloon Worthing has celebrated 100 per cent success in GCSEs

It is the first year of opening and the very first set of exam results at Red Balloon Worthing Learner Centre – and they could not have been any better!

The centre is a specialist independent provision for young people aged 11 to 16 years who have been unable to access mainstream schooling due to anxiety, bullying or mental health issues.

Red Balloon Worthing opened in September 2022 with five learners and has reached full capacity with 20 learners attending the centre by the end of the academic year.

Five learners sat GCSE exams in English and they all passed with flying colours. One learner, Josh Rawlings, took the Higher Project Qualification and achieved an A* grade. Two other learners achieved Bronze Arts Awards qualifications.

What is remarkable about these results are that most of the learners had not been in mainstream education for several years prior to joining the centre. They learners are all in year 10, which means they have taken their exams a year earlier than usual, which is a fantastic achievement.