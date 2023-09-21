Firefighters from across West Sussex tackled a blaze that broke out in Haywards Heath on Wednesday afternoon, September 20.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 5pm: “We are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. There are a number of emergency vehicles in attendance and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked due to building fire on Bolnore Road both ways between Beechcroft and B2272 Butlers Green Road. Traffic is coping well.”

At 7.15pm the fire service said they were ‘scaling back’ their attendance at the incident, adding that crews would remain on site for cutting away and damping down.

On Thursday, September 21, a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson told the Middy: “Yesterday (20 September) we were called at 3.31pm to a fire involving a derelict property Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. Joint Fire Control mobilised seven fire engines from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Crawley, Worthing and East Grinstead, as well as crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled multiple fires that spread over three floors at the derelict property.

“A fire investigation has been completed and the fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition.”

The incident comes ten months after a fire at the former Downlands Park Care Home in Bolnore Farm Lane, near Bolnore Road. Multiple crews were called to tackle the blaze at 7pm on November 5. Another fire broke out at the former Downlands Park care home on Wednesday, January 18.

1 . Haywards Heath fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Haywards Heath fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Haywards Heath fire West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 5pm on Wednesday, September 20, that they were at the scene of a fire in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath Photo: Eddie Mitchell