In photos: two people safe and well after grounded yacht spotted at Seaford Head

A photographer sent in photos that show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 14:54 BST

The images show the vessel on its side at the base of the cliffs. They also show people in Border Force high-visibility jackets at the scene.

The Home Office was contacted for a statement but said the incident is being investigated by His Majesty’s Coastguard.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford on 19 April. The alarm was raised at about 5.20am and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Birling Gap and Newhaven were sent. The two people on board have been accounted for, safe and well.”

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19

1. Seaford Head

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19

2. Seaford Head

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19

3. Seaford Head

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19

4. Seaford Head

Photos show a grounded yacht in the water at Seaford Head on Friday, April 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Border ForceHome OfficeNewhavenSeaford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice