The images show the vessel on its side at the base of the cliffs. They also show people in Border Force high-visibility jackets at the scene.

The Home Office was contacted for a statement but said the incident is being investigated by His Majesty’s Coastguard.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford on 19 April. The alarm was raised at about 5.20am and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Birling Gap and Newhaven were sent. The two people on board have been accounted for, safe and well.”