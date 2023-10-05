In Pictures: Bus fire in East Sussex village causes roundabout to close
A bus fire in an East Sussex village has cause a roundabout to close today. (Thursday, October 6)
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
The A267 between Horam and the Boship roundabout is currently closed following a fire on a Stagecoach bus today.
The road has been closed as emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident as well as cleaning and repair works to the road.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a statement.
