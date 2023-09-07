BREAKING
In pictures: Fire breaks out by Eastbourne footpath

A fire has broken out by a footpath in Eastbourne.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST

A resident said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze by Larkspur Drive and Rotherfield Avenue at around 4.45pm today (Thursday, September 7).

The fire service has been contacted for more information.

Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

1. Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

2. Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

3. Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

4. Fire by Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

