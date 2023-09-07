In pictures: Fire breaks out by Eastbourne footpath

A fire has broken out by a footpath in Eastbourne.
A resident said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze by Larkspur Drive and Rotherfield Avenue at around 4.45pm today (Thursday, September 7).
The fire service has been contacted for more information.
