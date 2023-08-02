In pictures: Firefighters called to building site blaze by Sussex village

BREAKING
Firefighters have been pictured attending a blaze at a construction site by two villages in Sussex.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:50 BST

The fire service was photographed in Rattle Road between Stone Cross and Westham in East Sussex last night (August 1) at around 8pm.

A resident said a portable toilet caught fire and the blaze spread to an office container as two fire crews were called to the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information about the incident last night.

