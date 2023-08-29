In pictures: Live fire demonstrations and family fun at Shoreham Fire Station open day
There was an opportunity to chat with firefighters at the station in Stoney Lane on Saturday, August 26, and find out more about the Technical Rescue Unit. Throughout the day, visitors were treated to a range of demonstrations, including the 30-metre aerial ladder platform.
Station manager Neil Fairhall said the crews had been excited to welcome the community they serve to the fire station for a fun-filled day. It was a great opportunity to experience a day in the life of a working fire station and learn more about the work they do there. Sussex Police, the RNLI and St John Ambulance were also there to offer a range of safety advice.
All proceeds were going to The Fire Fighters Charity to support firefighters and their families.