In pictures: Manor Royal companies are united in charity football tournament

In a hotly contested finale, Marshall Volkswagen Gatwick’s Sales Team claimed victory over SOS Systems on penalties to seize the 2024 title.

The annual tournament brought together 120 players across 15 teams, including AAR, AIM, Avionics Support, Boeing. CGG, Frontier Pitts Ltd, L3Harris, Signia, Marshall VW Gatwick, People’s Pension and TLC.

The friendly competition included three penalty shoot-outs and £100s raised for Dementia UK and St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Manor Royal BID passed on their deepest thanks to the companies that took part and their appreciation for the referees and to Dave Downey at Everyone Active and the Crawley Town Community Foundation for their support.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, commented:

“The football tournament is one if the ways we bring Manor Royal companies together and help to nurture a sense of community. This was the 10th tournament we have organised and we were delighted to, once again, raise funds for two very worthy causes. Thanks to everyone that took part.”

Dave Downey - Activity and Wellbeing Manager for Everyone Active's Crawley contract, said:

"This was the 10th workplace health football tournament I have organised in partnership with the Manor Royal BID and Crawley Town Community Foundation. Workplace health and wellbeing is so important and physical activity is a key ally in achieving that. It is always great to see well over 100 people coming together to take part and have some fun at K2 Crawley after their working day, whilst also raising money for worthy causes.

I look forward to continuing this successful partnership at our next event in September - the Manor Royal Workplace Netball tournament."

Captain of the winning team, Kieron Verrell of Marshall VW Gatwick, said:

"Big thanks to Steve and the guys who put the tournament together. Every year the lads look forward to the Manor Royal Tournament. Around March our sales board becomes a Tactics board. After four years, we finally have the trophy. It is always good fun for a good cause and a great team bonding exercise. We will definitely be trying to retain the title next year for sure, so I fully expect a target on our backs."

For future events from the Manor Royal BID, see www.manorroyal.org/events

1 . UGC-Image-283379 Manor Royal Charity Football Photo: Submitted

2 . Signia Signia:Manor Royal BID’s (Business Improvement District) Charity 6-a-Side Football Tournament saw fifteen companies from the business district battle it out at K2 Crawley on Tuesday 12 June Photo: submitted

3 . CGG 2 CGG 2:Manor Royal BID’s (Business Improvement District) Charity 6-a-Side Football Tournament saw fifteen companies from the business district battle it out at K2 Crawley on Tuesday 12 June Photo: submitted