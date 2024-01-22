A road is closed in Eastbourne this evening (January 22), following a two car collision.
The A2270 Willingdon Road with the junction of Park Lane is currently part closed following the collision as the vehicles await recovery.
An eyewitness to the collision reported that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.
1. In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne
In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne
In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne
In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne
In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures