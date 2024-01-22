BREAKING

In Pictures: Road part closed following two car collision in Eastbourne

A road is closed in Eastbourne this evening (January 22), following a two car collision.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 21:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 21:15 GMT

The A2270 Willingdon Road with the junction of Park Lane is currently part closed following the collision as the vehicles await recovery.

An eyewitness to the collision reported that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

