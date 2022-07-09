West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service announced on Twitter that six crews were tackling the fire at 12.30pm.

The WSFRS confirmed that the fire was at Peacocks and that Sussex Police were attending the incident too.

They also said that Surrey Street is closed and asked people to avoid the area.

At about 1.50pm a WSFRS spokesperson said: “The incident is now being scaled back, although two crews will remain on the scene.

“Surrey Street remains closed, but Sussex Police are expected to make a decision on reopening the road shortly.”

These photos, taken by Eddie Mitchell, show firefighters at work outside Peacocks.

