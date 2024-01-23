BREAKING

In Pictures: Woman taken to hospital following two car collision in Eastbourne

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 21:12 GMT
The A2270 Willingdon Road with the junction of Park Lane was part closed on Monday (January 22) following the collision as the vehicles awaited recovery.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the junction of Park Avenue and Willingdon Road at 6pm on Monday (January 22) to a two-vehicle collision.

“A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for assessment.

“The road reopened at 8.45pm.”

