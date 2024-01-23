In Pictures: Woman taken to hospital following two car collision in Eastbourne
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Eastbourne.
The A2270 Willingdon Road with the junction of Park Lane was part closed on Monday (January 22) following the collision as the vehicles awaited recovery.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the junction of Park Avenue and Willingdon Road at 6pm on Monday (January 22) to a two-vehicle collision.
“A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for assessment.
“The road reopened at 8.45pm.”
