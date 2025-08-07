In search of a grandfather who died far too young

Uckfield author Paul Blumsom recalls the life of his grandfather with his new book Fought Like a Lion: The Life of an East End Soldier (Reveille Press, Brighton, £16.99, available from Reveille Press or on order from bookshops).

“I decided to write the book in an effort to honour my grandfather, whose life would otherwise remain inadequately commemorated,” he explains. “From everything I’d gleaned from my father, aunts, and uncles, his life deserved this recognition; his decency, integrity, bravery and stoicism needed to be documented in detail. I’m aiming the book at those interested in social history, genealogy, military history and life-writing in general. I have found the writing of the book immensely rewarding. It’s been a real labour of love. The starting point of the book is my discovery of his neglected grave in Nunhead Cemetery, which segues into the family’s history, which in turn leads into a cradle-to-grave reconstruction of his life.

Paul, aged 68, added: “The day I met my dead grandfather in Nunhead Cemetery was the culmination of a lifelong obsession with his life. He had died nearly a quarter of a century before I was born. He was buried in a common grave, formerly known as a pauper’s grave. That damp day in south London in May 2005 will stay with me forever.

“William Charles Blumsom was an East Ender born and bred. He joined the army under-age in 1899 to escape the drudgery of a working-class life in Bethnal Green. He was to fight in two wars and served in South Africa, India, Belgium, France, Salonika, Egypt and Palestine before demobilisation when the Great War ended. Wounded twice during that conflict and decorated for bravery, he died at the age of fifty due to a perforated ulcer leaving a widow and five children. To me, his life seemed like a great adventure, one crying out to be told.

“My interest in him dates back to the tales my father told me as a boy. The search to find him, to know him, took many turns throughout my growth into adulthood and on into middle age, alternating between years of dormancy and short periods of intense activity. I painstakingly searched the army records at the National Archives and researched the family history through census returns and birth, marriage and death registers.

“The army was a traditional way out for the working-class boy who couldn’t resist the lure of a new pair of boots, a smart uniform, three square meals a day and travel to the outposts of the British Empire, one that William Charles took at the earliest opportunity.

“By the time I began my search, my quest, in earnest, the only surviving family member that actually knew my grandfather was my aunt Florrie. She was only six years old when he died in 1932 and had always felt a profound sense of loss. Her grief was compounded by an eczema-like skin condition that she contracted a few months before he passed on. She was actually in the ward a floor above William Charles where he had been rushed into St Olave’s Hospital, Bermondsey, and died on the operating table.

“She retains memories of a kind, gentle and patient man who used to expertly knit socks for his children, a skill he learned in the army, essential for an infantryman with the miles of marching that were part of the role.

“Talking to Aunt Florrie, I realised that my search for him was also for her, his little girl who had lost him far too soon. I decided to write his story.

“I discovered papers that were in existence by officers who had served with William Charles that would enable me, in the absence of any diaries or correspondence from him, to construct a narrative of his life. He served in the Boer War under Major Guy du Maurier, uncle of the famous author Daphne, and during my research I visited a bookshop in Fowey, Cornwall, whilst on holiday. The owner of the bookshop was an expert on the du Maurier family. She showed me a rare copy of du Maurier’s published Great War letters and this led me to ask whether any were in existence written during the Boer War where he commanded my grandfather’s battalion. She wasn’t aware personally of any such letters but gave me new lines of enquiry in tracking down any such material. This led me to contacting Andrew Birkin, director, screenwriter and author, who was in possession of these letters and generously went to some lengths to transfer them to compact disc and send them to me. These were a real goldmine, and I believe most of them were unpublished prior to my book.”