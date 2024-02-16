Incident at Newhaven Ferry Port: Two men arrested and six taken to hospital
According to Sussex Police a man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK. The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.
According to Lewes Police a number of people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.40am this morning to an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port. A range of ambulance resources have attended, including our HART team, alongside other emergency service partners. We will not be providing further details at this time.”
More as we have it.