Incident at Newhaven Ferry Port: Two men arrested and six taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Sussex Police a man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK. The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.

According to Lewes Police a number of people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.40am this morning to an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port. A range of ambulance resources have attended, including our HART team, alongside other emergency service partners. We will not be providing further details at this time.”