Incident at Newhaven Ferry Port: Two men arrested and six taken to hospital

Sussex Police are supporting Border Force and other emergency services after a number of people were found on a boat at Newhaven port this morning, February 16.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:40 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
According to Sussex Police a man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK. The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.

According to Lewes Police a number of people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.40am this morning to an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port. A range of ambulance resources have attended, including our HART team, alongside other emergency service partners. We will not be providing further details at this time.”

