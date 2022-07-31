Increase in arson attacks in Eastbourne

Arson attacks in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said individuals are deliberately targeting public play parks, public waste bins and grass lands across the town; primarily this has been in the Shinewater area.

The spokesperson said: “Not only is this a serious offence with life endangering consequences, it also has very detrimental effects on the local community, environment and our partner agencies.

"Arson and deliberate fires are a big problem for the fire service, the police and the ambulance service, and endanger lives and divert valuable resources each year.”

Eastbourne Police will be completing regular patrols of mentioned areas and will utilise all available powers protect life and prevent damage to local infrastructure and we will not hesitate in bringing offenders to justice. The maximum penalty for anyone found guilty of arson is life imprisonment.