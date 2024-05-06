‘Increased police presence expected’ in Hastings after motorbike collides with pedestrian
Police have confirmed that there will be an ‘increased police presence’ after a motorbike collided with a pedestrian in Hastings.
Police were called to a report of a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian on Priory Road in the town.
Police also confirmed that the road currently remains closed following the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian on Priory Road, Hastings at around 1.10pm on Sunday (5 May).
“The road remains closed at this time and an increased police presence is expected.”
