‘Increased police presence expected’ in Hastings after motorbike collides with pedestrian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian on Priory Road in the town.

Police also confirmed that the road currently remains closed following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian on Priory Road, Hastings at around 1.10pm on Sunday (5 May).