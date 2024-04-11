Incredible response across Sussex gets urgent air ambulance helicopter appeal off to flying start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has been overwhelmed by the incredible response from communities across Sussex to the launch of its urgent fundraising appeal to buy its air ambulance helicopter so that the charity can drive forward with its plans to reach more patients and save more lives.

In just one week, thousands of donors across Kent, Surrey and Sussex have already raised an incredible over £250K – a quarter of the way to the to the final £1 million that the charity needs to raise to buy the helicopter in the time-limited window of opportunity until the end of May.

Until now KSS has leased its second air ambulance. But owning, rather than leasing, it will give the charity far more security over its helicopter which is so fundamental to its lifesaving service and a genuine lifeline for the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Help KSS Buy it for Life

David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, said: “We’ve received an unprecedented response from thousands of people across our communities so far. In just one week, thanks to this incredible support, we have reached over £250K – a quarter of the way to our target £1 million we need to buy our air ambulance.

“We’ve all been particularly touched by the many kind messages we’ve received from people supporting the appeal, including some of our former patients and their families. We’re truly humbled and inspired by the generosity of everyone in our communities and so grateful to everyone who has donated so far to help us to save more lives and keep more families together.

“However, there’s still a long way to go and it’s still a race against time. We need to raise the rest of the £1 million we need before the end of May to buy our air ambulance. Every penny matters. We need your support now more than ever.”

Owning rather than leasing its air ambulance will save KSS almost half a million pounds a year which will enable it to drive forward with its plans to fly for six more hours every day, meaning it can reach more patients and save even more lives.

Saving this money will also enable the future development of the charity's ability to fly in more challenging weather conditions as well as their ability to grow their patient and family aftercare service and introduce more community prevention and education initiatives.

As part of the appeal, for the first-time ever, supporters are being given the unique opportunity to have their name on the helicopter.

Anyone donating £100 or more can have their name, name of a friend or family member, team, community group or business, or the name of a loved one in their memory, on the air ambulance – making them a part of every lifesaving mission.

To donate to the KSS Buy it for Life appeal and get your name on its air ambulance helicopter, please go to aakss.org.uk/helicopter.