Influential jazz player offers Hastings gig

One of the most influential trumpet players and composers on the UK and world jazz scene will be making a welcome return to Jazz Hastings for the club’s June session.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Byron Wallens and his Four Corners Project will be appearing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on June 3.

“Widely recognised as a seminal figure in world jazz, Byron has travelled the world recording, teaching and performing alongside musicians such as George Benson, Andrew Hill, Chaka Khan, Hugh Masekela and Courtney Pine. He has performed in East Africa, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Indonesia and Belize (his parents’ homeland).

“Raised in a musical environment, as a child Byron learned classical piano, euphonium, flute and drums before deciding in his mid-teens that the trumpet would be his instrument of choice. He then went on to study trumpet in London and New York, as well as gaining a degree in psychology, philosophy and mathematics from Sussex University.

“His work draws inspiration from contemporary jazz and indigenous African and Asian cultures. On tour he often works with local musicians, allowing him to develop new ideas for his performances and compositions.

“As a composer, he has been commissioned by organisations as varied as the Science Museum, the BBC, the National Theatre and FIFA. He has also created soundscapes for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros and Games of Thrones. He has received the BBC Jazz Innovation award (2003), the coveted Paul Hamlyn Award (2017) and has been nominated for the MOBO award several times.”

For this session, he will be joined by his band Four Corners. On guitar is BBC New Generation Jazz Artist Rob Luft, who played a set at Jazz Hastings a couple of years ago, on bass is Paul Michael and on drums is the US drummer Rod Youngs, who was formerly with Gil Scott-Heron.

Their most recent album with Byron Wallen, Portrait: Reflections on Belonging, led to them being shortlisted for Jazz Ensemble of the Year in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2020.

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.