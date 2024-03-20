Information point for Hailsham residents and visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Town Council’s information point is staffed to offer free help and advice for day visitors and group travel organisers on attractions, guided tours, festivals, accommodation and events in the locality, as well as details on places to visit in nearby areas.

Free help and information are also available to residents on local and council services, community safety, general consumer advice and public transport - including timetables for local buses.

Residents and visitors can also learn more about the town’s heritage and historical significance by walking the Hailsham Heritage Trail, copies of the map/guide are available to purchase for £2 from reception. The Trail includes historical pictures and information on buildings and locations of interest, and the map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts passing through the sites of interest.

Information display at Town Council Offices, Market Street

Town Clerk John Harrison said: “Hailsham Town Council is committed to enabling the public to access accurate, up-to-date information from a variety of channels and media and we are certain that Hailsham residents will find having such helpful information available to them to be of value.”

“Our information displays contain excellent sources of information on a number of different things, as well as Hailsham Town Guides, area maps, and information on some of the town’s public open spaces are available for people to read or take away."