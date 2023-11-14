Innovative Horsham dementia day care service doubles its capacity

Horsham-based Tapestry Day Club (TDC), which provides day care for people living with early-stage dementia in its hosts’ family homes, is effectively doubling in size. Five new hosts have just completed its comprehensive training programme.

West-Sussex-based co-founder Anderley Wade said: “This means we are able to support many more people, also in new areas, thereby providing much-needed respite for their carers, too.”

It has been proven that you can slow the progress of dementia by reducing 12 risk factors – by as much as 40%*. Infrequent social contact is one of those risk factors.

“That is why I founded TDC with my friend Clare Jones from Surrey in 2019. If this service had been available when my Dad became ill with dementia, it would have improved his quality of life and he would have been able to stay at home longer,” said Anderley.

The new hosts are put through their paces by first aid trainer Nikki McIvor from Purple Aid Training

What makes this not-for-profit company different is that it offers:

Day care within hosts’ family homes.

Transport, if needed.

Small group sizes, a maximum of six.

Regular club days, allowing friendships to flourish. It operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with some hosts working up to three days per week.

Optional memory-boosting activities tailored to the interests of individual guests.

A hot, home-cooked, two course lunch, with menus catering to the tastes of guests.

An expert’s experience

Sussex dementia healthcare professional Penny Dodds, whose mother was a member of Tapestry Day Club for more than six months until she moved into a care home, said: “Tapestry’s approach of viewing people as having rich life experiences and engaging people is to be commended. It is social inclusion at its best for dementia care. It helped my Mother remain at home, keeping her active, lively, independent and socially engaged.

One of the Tapestry Day Club hosts, Katie Bridge, enjoys a game of snakes and ladders withher guests

“The importance of eating with others cannot be underestimated. My Mother is a widow. With few cues to eat, she had lost weight. Once she started at Tapestry, her face filled out, back to how it was.

“The host’s gentle, subtle ways of communicating shows her skill and understanding of the challenges faced by people with dementia. I am immensely grateful and humbled. It is also extraordinarily good value for money. A truly person-centred service.”

To find out more, visit tapestrydayclub.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01403 610345.