Innovative playdates for dads and kids coming to Lewes FC
The Worthing-based community interest company exists to orchestrate a revolution in the way that the stories and struggles of the six million dads in the UK are seen, heard, and supported, and is now widely recognised as the leading organisation of its kind in the UK.
Expanding on playdate events currently running in Worthing and Brighton, the new event will take place on the third weekend of the month at the Dripping Pan. The launch is scheduled for Saturday 17th February. Brighton music charity AudioActive, which boasts hit singer Rag’n’Bone Man as a patron, will teach the assembled fathers and children about making beats, creating raps and performing them to the rest of the crowd.
Dad La Soul founder Dan Flanagan said: “We want to create a playdate that’s like nothing out there. It’s the end of sitting bored at soft play, staring at your phone, or getting cold on a park bench as your children play.
The group was born out of the fact that there are so many mums’ groups, but nothing for dads. It can be isolating and often men don’t feel welcome when they are one of the only dads in the room. Dad La Soul’s playdates are a chance for dads to get together, make new friends and chat, whilst also spending quality time together with their children. We still live in a world where many dads don’t get to see much of their kids during the week, so we wanted to help them make the most of their precious weekend time with them.
We want to make sure this opportunity is open for everyone so, if you can’t afford a ticket for whatever reason, we always have a free option – no questions asked.”
For dates, times and ticket information, visit www.dadlasoul.com.
Recently, the group was selected for the daily Points of Light award from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in recognition of its work creating a support network of over 10,000 fathers across the UK and internationally. In addition, founder Dan Flanagan was nominated for the Purpose Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.