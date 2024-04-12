Insurance broker teams up with Eastbourne Borough for community Kit Exchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With kit boxes located at both Priory Lane and the Howden Eastbourne branch near Bankers Corner in the town centre, people can donate football boots and kits that no longer fit, making these sought-after items easily available to those that most need them in our local community.

Howden Eastbourne Branch Manager Charlotte Hill explained: “It can be a struggle to keep up with kids as they grow quickly, and having to buy new boots and kit each time they need new items. Combine this with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and many parents and carers may find these expenses very difficult to manage.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be working with Eastbourne Borough FC, who run an incredible range of football, wellbeing, and educational programmes for our community. Together, we will help out local families with a fun and sustainable scheme that makes sure everyone who wants to play football can get out on the pitch!”

Tim Brown, Eastbourne Borough Community Manager, said: “Our Kit Exchange Scheme also has the double benefit of making good use of out-grown kits and reducing the pressures on family budgets.

“People can now come along on Saturday mornings to Priory Lane and either drop off their old kit, swap for a new size or collect much needed football clothing. We are proud to be partnering with Charlotte Hill and her amazing team at Howden Insurance who have been hugely supportive in getting this important scheme up and running.”

While inflation has been decreasing in recent months, day-to-day costs for households are still higher than they have been throughout the past five years. With children’s football boots costing anywhere between £20 to £150, the price of replacing them even just once or twice a year can quickly add up.

