International Women's Day vigil for Gaza in Worthing Town Centre

On Friday 8th March, International Women's Day, Parents for Peace Worthing held a vigil in Worthing town centre to remember the women in Gaza who have been disproportionately affected by the conflict.
By Rebecca SinclairContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:25 GMT
Poetry readings at the vigilPoetry readings at the vigil
Poetry readings at the vigil

People gathered under a ceasefire banner to listen to readings of poetry written by Palestinian women and to remember the two mothers who are killed every hour, the 180 women who give birth every day without medical care and the thousands of mothers mourning the deaths of over 12,000 children.

The vigil brought together people from across the local community in a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians caught up in this conflict.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was organised by Parents for Peace Worthing, a local group or people of all ages and backgrounds, organising family-friendly events and actions in support of the Palestinian people.

For more information, please follow: @parentsforpeace_worthing

Related topics:ParentsGazaPeoplePalestinian