International Women's Day vigil for Gaza in Worthing Town Centre
People gathered under a ceasefire banner to listen to readings of poetry written by Palestinian women and to remember the two mothers who are killed every hour, the 180 women who give birth every day without medical care and the thousands of mothers mourning the deaths of over 12,000 children.
The vigil brought together people from across the local community in a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians caught up in this conflict.
It was organised by Parents for Peace Worthing, a local group or people of all ages and backgrounds, organising family-friendly events and actions in support of the Palestinian people.
For more information, please follow: @parentsforpeace_worthing